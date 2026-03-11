Third Suspect In 6ix9ine Home Invasion Finally Arrested

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Suspect 6ix9ine Home Invasion
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
In November, multiple masked gunmen broke into 6ix9ine's Florida home, stealing luxury goods and holding his mother hostage.

In November of last year, multiple masked gunmen broke into 6ix9ine's Florida home. They stole several of the rapper's belongings and even held his mother hostage.

The following month, police arrested one of the suspects, Pedro Rodriguez. He was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. In February, a second suspect named Sergio Andrade was arrested. He was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, and grand theft.

Now, a third suspect has been arrested. Per CBS12, the suspect in question is 19-year-old Miguel Candelario Garcia. Reportedly, investigators recovered text messages that Rodriguez and Andrade allegedly exchanged before the robbery. In them, they allegedly went over their plan, even questioning whether or not it would be too much for Garcia to handle.

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

6ix9ine Robbery Suspects
Tekashi 69 And Lenier Mesa Visit "El Gordo Y La Flaca"
Lenier Mesa, Tekashi 69 and Lili Estefan during promotion of song Repuesta at Univision Studios on September 04, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)

Investigators also searched Rodriguez's apartment, where they found a bin full of stolen goods. This included various luxury bags that belonged to 6ix9ine's girlfriend. They also found a gun that was allegedly used during the robbery.

Shortly after the ordeal, 6ix9ine took to social media to call out those responsible. "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work," he said at the time. "People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t."

“It's me, so I get it," he continued. "The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."

Read More: Second 6ix9ine Robber Arrested For Home Invasion

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend Music Second 6ix9ine Robber Arrested For Home Invasion
MiamiBash 2021 Music Arrested Suspect In 6ix9ine Burglary Made Off With $30K In Valuables
6ix9ine Home Invasion Suspect Arrested Hip Hop News Music 6ix9ine Home Invasion Suspect Has Been Arrested
Kodiyakredd 6ix9ine Home Invasion Music News Music Island Boys’ Kodiyakredd Denies Taking Part In 6ix9ine Home Invasion
Comments 0