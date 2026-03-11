Third Suspect In 6ix9ine Home Invasion Finally Arrested

In November of last year, multiple masked gunmen broke into 6ix9ine's Florida home. They stole several of the rapper's belongings and even held his mother hostage.

The following month, police arrested one of the suspects, Pedro Rodriguez. He was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. In February, a second suspect named Sergio Andrade was arrested. He was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, and grand theft.

Now, a third suspect has been arrested. Per CBS12, the suspect in question is 19-year-old Miguel Candelario Garcia. Reportedly, investigators recovered text messages that Rodriguez and Andrade allegedly exchanged before the robbery. In them, they allegedly went over their plan, even questioning whether or not it would be too much for Garcia to handle.

6ix9ine Robbery Suspects

Lenier Mesa, Tekashi 69 and Lili Estefan during promotion of song Repuesta at Univision Studios on September 04, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)

Investigators also searched Rodriguez's apartment, where they found a bin full of stolen goods. This included various luxury bags that belonged to 6ix9ine's girlfriend. They also found a gun that was allegedly used during the robbery.

Shortly after the ordeal, 6ix9ine took to social media to call out those responsible. "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work," he said at the time. "People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t."

“It's me, so I get it," he continued. "The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."