Adin Ross Reveals His Plans For TMZ After The Death Of His Sister Got Leaked

BY Alexander Cole
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Last week, TMZ reported on the death of Adin Ross' sister, Madeline, and it led to some outrage all throughout the internet.

Adin Ross went through a personal tragedy a couple of months ago when his 36-year-old sister Madeline passed away. No one knew that this had transpired until TMZ reported on it just last week. Their reporting sparked outrage, as some felt like it was in poor taste to report on the death of someone who was not a public figure.

Numerous streamers came to Adin Ross' defense online, stating that TMZ and Harvey Levin are operating an immoral business. After months of online criticism, the tide had turned, and Ross was now being defended.

The streamer noted as much over the weekend as he revealed just how surprised he was by the public support he received this past week. He thanked his friends and fans for coming through for him during a dark time in his life. Furthermore, he sent a menacing warning to TMZ and those in his inner circle who might be out to get him.

Adin Ross Responds to the Death Of His Sister

Essentially, Ross believes TMZ paid someone in his inner circle to leak the news of Madeline's passing to the press. While he didn't provide evidence for this claim, it is still something he feels very strongly about, so much so that he announced how he plans to sue TMZ going forward.

Whether or not this is a case that Ross could win is something that very much remains to be seen. Freedom of the press is something that is taken very seriously in the United States. For complainants, it is very difficult to win these kinds of cases. However, Ross appears motivated to prove otherwise.

Fans appear to be supportive of his crusade against TMZ. Last week, it felt like there were numerous streamers who were ready to take on the outlet on his behalf. Now, it seems like they won't have to. Whatever the case may be, it is clear that reporting on non-public figures appears to be a hard line in the sand for some people.

