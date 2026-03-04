Sneako Unleashes On TMZ & Harvey Levin After Reporting On The Death Of Adin Ross' Sister

Adin Ross has been dealing with a family tragedy for over a month, and fans were unaware. Yesterday, TMZ reported that his 36-year-old sister, Madeline, had passed away. The cause of death is currently unknown.

There has been some controversy surrounding the reporting of this story. Some feel as though the report was in bad taste. Madeline was not a public figure, and nothing is really known about her. All we know is the fact that she is one of Ross' three sisters. It is a very sad story, and one that some feel shouldn't have been reported at all.

On Tuesday, the streaming community came out in support of Ross, all while going on a crusade against TMZ and its leader, Harvey Levin. In fact, one of the biggest proponents of this campaign was Sneako, who was live on stream last night.

Sneako Takes On Harvey Levin

As you can see in the video above, Sneako did not pull any punches. In fact, he brought up some of the alleged emails from the Epstein files. In these emails, Harvey Levin is mentioned by name as someone who can provide positive publicity. Quite simply, not the things you want said about yourself from these kinds of seedy people.

Subsequently, in the tweet below, you can see how other streamers lashed out against TMZ. People like YourRAGE and Silky also hopped on the TMZ hate train. Needless to say, streamers are out here defending Ross and his family.

There is a debate right now about whether or not TMZ actually did anything wrong. Their job is to report the news, and these kinds of things happen to be of the public's interest. Now, you can also make the argument that because Madeline was not a public figure, her death is not something that needs to be reported.