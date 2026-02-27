Out On Bond Again – Album by BabyTron

BabyTron is no stranger to legal trouble, and he's also no stranger to referencing it in his music. Out On Bond Again is his latest LP, and it's an unsurprisingly fun, nostalgic, and rambunctious affair. Across 17 tracks and guests including Scatz, Rio Da Yung Og, Jorjiana, BLP KOSHER, and 1900Rugrat, the Michigan MC employs a lot of different variations of his home state's hip-hop, whether it's relentless sample-heavy bouncers or more menacing and cold bangers. Of course, Tron spits a lot of charismatic, cheeky, and comical bars and references. It's pretty much exactly what you would expect from him these days, but it's heartening to see him craft compelling cuts based on a formula that lesser artists would water down by this point.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Out On Bond Again
- Out On Bond Again
- BARKIN'
- 2026
- JJ
- 911 (with Rio Da Yung Og)
- USA
- Tell Me
- Geek Time (with 1900Rugrat)
- Curtis Granderson
- Goldeneye
- iCarly (with BLP KOSHER)
- Carhartt (with Jorjiana)
- Offset
- SAY NO TO DRUGS
- Rice St (with Scatz)
- Wondering
- IDK?
BabyTron's single for Out On Bond Again was "Carhartt" with Jorjiana.