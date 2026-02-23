Tip Toe In My Forces - Song by RiFF RAFF & BLP Kosher

RiFF RAFF is someone who has never shied away from making some out-there songs. The same can be said of BLP Kosher, who is known for his wordplay and unique look. Over the weekend, the two joined forces on a new track called "Tip Toe In My Forces." Of course, RiFF RAFF once made an infamous song of a similar title, albeit about Air Jordans. Now, BLP Kosher is involved, and the song is about Air Forces. Once again, both artists bring some interesting wordplay that can sometimes border on offensive. Meanwhile, the production here is fun and suits the rapping of both artists quite nicely.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Tip Toe In My Forces
I ain't even gotta say it, Prada pupils dilated
If I ever had a baby, quarterback star player
Tea time with Tom Brady
I got houses way in Katy
I done skipped recess, pull the peach top back