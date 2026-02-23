Tip Toe In My Forces - Song by RiFF RAFF & BLP Kosher

RiFF RAFF and BLP Kosher have teamed up on "Tip Toe In My Forces," a song that is certainly going to turn some heads.

RiFF RAFF is someone who has never shied away from making some out-there songs. The same can be said of BLP Kosher, who is known for his wordplay and unique look. Over the weekend, the two joined forces on a new track called "Tip Toe In My Forces." Of course, RiFF RAFF once made an infamous song of a similar title, albeit about Air Jordans. Now, BLP Kosher is involved, and the song is about Air Forces. Once again, both artists bring some interesting wordplay that can sometimes border on offensive. Meanwhile, the production here is fun and suits the rapping of both artists quite nicely.

