Tip Toe In My Forces - Song by RiFF RAFF & BLP Kosher

BY Alexander Cole
RiFF RAFF and BLP Kosher have teamed up on "Tip Toe In My Forces," a song that is certainly going to turn some heads.

RiFF RAFF is someone who has never shied away from making some out-there songs. The same can be said of BLP Kosher, who is known for his wordplay and unique look. Over the weekend, the two joined forces on a new track called "Tip Toe In My Forces." Of course, RiFF RAFF once made an infamous song of a similar title, albeit about Air Jordans. Now, BLP Kosher is involved, and the song is about Air Forces. Once again, both artists bring some interesting wordplay that can sometimes border on offensive. Meanwhile, the production here is fun and suits the rapping of both artists quite nicely.

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Tip Toe In My Forces

I ain't even gotta say it, Prada pupils dilated
If I ever had a baby, quarterback star player
Tea time with Tom Brady
I got houses way in Katy
I done skipped recess, pull the peach top back

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
