Circus Circus Free$tyle – Song by Baby Keem

Baby Keem has a lot of highlights on his new album Ca$ino, whether it's his more personal cuts, his more melodic fare, or stankface-inducing bangers. In that last category, "Circus Circus Free$tyle" is easily one of his best examples to date, bolstered by various dramatic beat switches and a relentless cycle through many different flows, voices, and demeanors. All in all, Keem's lyrical onslaught on here can be as irreverent as it can be striking, and it makes for a wholly enthralling cut. There aren't any choruses on here, but there are so many ear-worm refrains, sections, and quotables to enjoy. Baby Keem had a lot to live up to on Ca$ino. "Circus Circus Free$tyle" proves he understood the assignment.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Ca$ino
Quotable Lyrics from Circus Circus Free$tyle
I was put here on a mission that you wouldn't understand,
I don't want no rapper friends, I'm in the ghetto with my plans,
I been building like a n***a put a Lego in my hands,
B***h, I'm Keem Wyseem, when I'm on this two man