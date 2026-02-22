Circus Circus Free$tyle – Song by Baby Keem

Baby Keem's "Circus Circus Free$tyle" is one of the most dynamic, explosive, and enthralling songs on his new album "Ca$ino."

Baby Keem has a lot of highlights on his new album Ca$ino, whether it's his more personal cuts, his more melodic fare, or stankface-inducing bangers. In that last category, "Circus Circus Free$tyle" is easily one of his best examples to date, bolstered by various dramatic beat switches and a relentless cycle through many different flows, voices, and demeanors. All in all, Keem's lyrical onslaught on here can be as irreverent as it can be striking, and it makes for a wholly enthralling cut. There aren't any choruses on here, but there are so many ear-worm refrains, sections, and quotables to enjoy. Baby Keem had a lot to live up to on Ca$ino. "Circus Circus Free$tyle" proves he understood the assignment.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.