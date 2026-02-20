Hit And Run - Song By Ray Vaughn featuring AZ Chike

Ray Vaughn has teamed up with fellow California rapper AZ Chike to drop his first single of 2026, "Hit And Run."

2025 was a big year for Ray Vaughn. In April, the Top Dawg Entertainment signee dropped off his highly anticipated debut mixtape, The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu. The project features appearances from the likes of Jay Rock , Isaiah Rashad , and LaRussell, among others. After that, Ray Vaughn released various singles until the end of the year, including "Hoe Era," "Golden Eye," and more. Now, it looks like the Long Beach rapper is ready to start 2026 off strong, as recently, he teamed up with AZ Chike for "Hit And Run." The song features raunchy lyrics about getting lucky and getting out of there, and serves as his first single of the year.

