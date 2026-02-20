Hit And Run - Song By Ray Vaughn featuring AZ Chike

2025 was a big year for Ray Vaughn. In April, the Top Dawg Entertainment signee dropped off his highly anticipated debut mixtape, The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu. The project features appearances from the likes of Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, and LaRussell, among others. After that, Ray Vaughn released various singles until the end of the year, including "Hoe Era," "Golden Eye," and more. Now, it looks like the Long Beach rapper is ready to start 2026 off strong, as recently, he teamed up with AZ Chike for "Hit And Run." The song features raunchy lyrics about getting lucky and getting out of there, and serves as his first single of the year.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Quotable Lyrics from "Hit And Run"
Ay, jet two holiday, it's a bad b*tch season
I wouldn't f*ck your girl if she the last b*tch breathin'
I got bougie d**k, I like mine with a face card
Good paying day job, mama made a super d**k