Kevin Durant has addressed the accusations he's faced of allegedly using “burner” accounts on social media to criticize some of his teammates. He shut down the idea while speaking with reporters after a Houston Rockets practice on Wednesday. In doing so, he labeled the situation "Twitter nonsense" and reset the focus on basketball.

“I know you gotta ask these questions, but I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense,” Durant told reporters. "I’m just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing. But I get you all have to (ask). My teammates know what it is; we’ve been locked in the whole season. We had a great practice today, looking forward to the road trip.”

Durant coincidentally joked about his usage of X (formerly Twitter) over All-Star Weekend. “They don’t deserve to hear this God-level talk I’m giving to them,” he said during media availability. “They take it for granted.” It marked his 16th time being selected as an NBA All-Star.

Does Kevin Durant Have A Burner Account?

The idea of Durant using fake social media accounts to interact with fans has been a point of conversation for years. In 2019, he admitted to creating at least one burner page to interact anonymously. "I wasn’t used to that amount of attention, you know, from playing basketball. I wanted a place where I can talk to my friends without anybody just butting in my conversations or mixing my words or taking everything out of context because I enjoyed that place," he told ESPN's The Boardroom at the time.

All of the social media drama comes as Durant is in the midst of a successful first season with the Houston Rockets. He is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, helping the team to a 33-20 record. That leaves them in fourth place in the Western Conference. The team's next game will be against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.