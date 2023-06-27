Kevin Durant was the subject of a little heat yesterday. On Monday, ‘Straight Fire‘ host Jason McIntyre needed to get something off of his chest about Durant. The show’s host claims to be tired of seeing Durant interact with negative fans on social media. The Phoenix star is well known for getting his haters riled up on Twitter when they begin to bash him. However, it didn’t take long for Durant to see the comments made by McIntyre. On Tuesday, the NBA All-Star went all in on McIntyre.

On Tuesday’s edition of McIntyre’s show, the host revealed that Durant reached out to him over social media. McIntyre read some of the messages in the back and forth with the NBA star. Durant allegedly called McIntyre a fool and a “broke boy” during their discussion. Obviously, Durant messaging McIntyre is the exact response the host was looking for. Now, McIntyre has claim to his argument that arguing with someone online isn’t a good look.

Kevin Durant Messages Jason McIntyre

"You're such a clown. You don't even like sports, you look like a drama major."



"You're a fool."



"Broke boy."



Kevin Durant FIRES back at Jason McIntyre after being told to get off Twitter 👀



Maybe this is all a troll job by Durant. The NBA superstar could be bored now that the league has entered the off-season. Whatever the case may be, Durant has now given more fuel to the fire for his haters. Which could be exactly what he wanted in the first place. Now he will have more messages to answer and tweets to send during his downtime. McIntyre claims to still be a fan of Durant, the player. However, his actions on social media seem like a waste of time to the podcast host.

We’ve reached the point in the off-season where everyone is looking for a story anywhere they can get it. If anything, McIntyre should thank Durant for this moment. Now the league can have something to talk about while waiting on the next blockbuster trade to happen. Do you agree with McIntyre that Durant should stay away from social media? Or do you enjoy it when Durant puts a hater in their place? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest sports news, keep it right here with HNHH.

