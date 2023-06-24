Kevin Durant hopped into a Twitter Spaces discussion on Friday to debate whether he is one of the five best players in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns star complained about how fans determine a player’s value and more.

“I just think how y’all even look at the game is whack as f–k,” Durant said. “You factor in team success when you talking about players. I just think how y’all consume the game is trash, like are you good or not? I mean some things could be that simple. Are you just good or not? I mean, a lot of people have seen it for a long time brother and it’s OK. These lists don’t really mean nothing anyway, so why are you getting so upset about ’em?”

Kevin Durant Playing For The Suns

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 01: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts in the second quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 01, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Users were excited to see Durant so willing to speak with fans. “It’s so cool KD just talks ball with literally anybody, even with people that say he’s not Top 5,” one user tweeted. Another posted: “Regardless of what you think about him I think it’s fire that a generational talent interacts with fans so consistently.”

Despite his comments on the relationship between a team’s success and a player’s skill, Durant has taken home two titles in his career. While the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets haven’t achieved Finals success with Durant, the former MVP did win two championships with the Golden State Warriors. He won the Finals MVP both times. He also won the MVP award in 2014 while still a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Durant Argues With Fans On Twitter

KD really hopped into a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5" 😅



(via @LegendOfWinning) pic.twitter.com/9aw3mLW94O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2023

The Phoenix Suns will look to improve their playoff success, next season, after recently acquiring former Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade, earlier this month.

