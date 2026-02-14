Morocco (Remix) — Song by Joshua Baraka ft. Shenseea

Joshua Baraka turns up the global heat on his viral hit with the official "Morocco (Remix)," tapping dancehall star Shenseea for a cross-continental upgrade. The Uganda breakout’s original record already made serious noise following its December 2025 release, earning social media traction and co-signs from names like Stormzy and French Montana. Now, the remix expands its reach even further. Shenseea slides in with a sultry, high-energy verse before playfully flipping the hook into a boy-girl call-and-response that adds a fresh dynamic without losing the song’s club-ready essence. The collaboration was sparked after Baraka joined her onstage in Rwanda earlier this year, where their chemistry made the remix feel inevitable. With production from AXON, the "Morocco (Remix)" gives a fresh twist to an already hot record.