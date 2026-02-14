Morocco (Remix) — Song by Joshua Baraka ft. Shenseea

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shenseea Shenseea
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The song gets a fresh new upgrade.

Joshua Baraka turns up the global heat on his viral hit with the official "Morocco (Remix)," tapping dancehall star Shenseea for a cross-continental upgrade. The Uganda breakout’s original record already made serious noise following its December 2025 release, earning social media traction and co-signs from names like Stormzy and French Montana. Now, the remix expands its reach even further. Shenseea slides in with a sultry, high-energy verse before playfully flipping the hook into a boy-girl call-and-response that adds a fresh dynamic without losing the song’s club-ready essence. The collaboration was sparked after Baraka joined her onstage in Rwanda earlier this year, where their chemistry made the remix feel inevitable. With production from AXON, the "Morocco (Remix)" gives a fresh twist to an already hot record.

Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Afrobeats / Dancehall
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Keep good memories and put them in a frame
All my friends dem
I wanna see them every ten days
Had my back even back then
Almighty father please cover dem

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music French Montana Fronts The Bill For New Preschool Classrooms In Morocco
Comments 0