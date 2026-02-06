Talking Ish - Song by Chief Keef & Ballout

Chief Keef and his affiliate Ballout are teaming up on this five-minute-long banger called "Talking Ish" out now.

You talk on the beef, you talking to me, but talk is too chеap You sneak dissing me to her and he but we gonna see Hit that b*tch with the du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' she be like aw sh*t Hit his a*s with the du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' he tryna talk sh*t Ballout gonna pull up and pop your a*s like a balloon, n****

Could Chief Keef be adding to what's shaping up to be a stacked year for hip-hop releases? Potentially. The Chicago drill rapping icon has just come by with his second single of 2026 in "Talking Ish" which features his Glory Boyz affiliate, Ballout. As the title suggests, it's a boastful cut and its loud energy is matched by an epic beat produced by Keef himself. It's grand, haunting, and intimidating in every way and helps give each of the MC's bars more validity. As we said, this Keef's second drop of the year as it follows the equally long "Harry Potter" that came out in early January.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.