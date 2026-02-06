Talking Ish - Song by Chief Keef & Ballout

Could Chief Keef be adding to what's shaping up to be a stacked year for hip-hop releases? Potentially. The Chicago drill rapping icon has just come by with his second single of 2026 in "Talking Ish" which features his Glory Boyz affiliate, Ballout. As the title suggests, it's a boastful cut and its loud energy is matched by an epic beat produced by Keef himself. It's grand, haunting, and intimidating in every way and helps give each of the MC's bars more validity. As we said, this Keef's second drop of the year as it follows the equally long "Harry Potter" that came out in early January.
Release Date: February 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Talking Ish"
You talk on the beef, you talking to me, but talk is too chеap
You sneak dissing me to her and he but we gonna see
Hit that b*tch with the du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' she be like aw sh*t
Hit his a*s with the du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' du' he tryna talk sh*t
Ballout gonna pull up and pop your a*s like a balloon, n****