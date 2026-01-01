Harry Potter – Song by Chief Keef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 228 Views
Chief Keef is already making 2026 a promising year thanks to his new single "Harry Potter," which is as eerie as it is energetic.

Chief Keef continues to impress fans with his consistency, and his new single "Harry Potter" shows that he's still taking his artistry in compelling directions. Also, it's hopefully an amazing preview of what 2026 will hold for hip-hop. Sosa produced an eerie and mystical beat that's still tough as nails percussively, and he rapped over it with the energy and charisma he's well-known for. Soaring synths and light, woodwind-like melodies contrast with stankface-inducing bars about GEDs and chopsticks. And of course, about The Boy Who Lived. It's all to great effect, and hopefully this means there's an album on the way. But in any case, it's one heck of a New Year's Eve gift ahead of what will hopefully be a killer year for the Chicago favorite.

Release Date: December 31, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Chicago Drill

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Harry Potter

Bought a charm when I could've bought a armada,
I be making dumb decisions like a darn toddler,
When my phone ain't DND, b***h, it's on holler,
Ain't get my GED, but I get every dollar

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
