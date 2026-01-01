Harry Potter – Song by Chief Keef

Chief Keef continues to impress fans with his consistency, and his new single "Harry Potter" shows that he's still taking his artistry in compelling directions. Also, it's hopefully an amazing preview of what 2026 will hold for hip-hop. Sosa produced an eerie and mystical beat that's still tough as nails percussively, and he rapped over it with the energy and charisma he's well-known for. Soaring synths and light, woodwind-like melodies contrast with stankface-inducing bars about GEDs and chopsticks. And of course, about The Boy Who Lived. It's all to great effect, and hopefully this means there's an album on the way. But in any case, it's one heck of a New Year's Eve gift ahead of what will hopefully be a killer year for the Chicago favorite.