J. Cole Claims He's The Best Rapper Of The Century

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets
Jan 6, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Recording artist J. Cole attends the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
J. Cole has flashed some braggadocio throughout his career, but he really takes it there on "The Fall-Off."

J. Cole, while not one to not brag a little here and there, is not known as that kind of rapper. It's been that way throughout most of his career. He's widely recognized as one of the most humble and down-to-earth MCs. So, when you do hear him make a bold claim it kind of takes you by surprise.

He delivers maybe the biggest boast you could ever hear on "Drum n Bass," a track off of his brand-new album The Fall-Off. "But evidently, when you're the greatest rapper of the century / You'll get another shot, the club was startin' to get too hot."

Yeah, Cole takes it there on this cut, and it's generating some debate on social media. "the greatest rapper of the century" apologized to kendrick and ran away like a b*tch" one disgusted listener types. Another echoes that sentiment to a degree. "One thing everyone can agree on is that cole is NOT the goat."

But there are some on the other side of the conversation. X user Rains writes, "Cole really out here reminding everyone why he’s GOAT-tier." Another seconds that adding, "He’s the goat." At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinion about who deserves that crown.

Who's Featured On The Fall-Off?

But it's clear that J. Cole wanted to (potentially) go out with a bang and certainly did that with The Fall-Off. Naturally, with the long wait time, some feel this project didn't live up to all of the hype. But a majority have nothing but praise for the tape in the early stages.

Cole certainly entertains all throughout what is a beefy project at 24 songs which equate to nearly two hours of runtime. But the North Carolina spitter was wise to include at least a handful of features on top of the still excellent solo performances and beats.

After uniting for the first time on Metro Boomin and Future's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, Cole grabbed Pluto for two more collabs. He can be heard on "Bunce Road Blues," which also features Tems, and "Run A Train."

Petey Pablo, who shares the same hometown as Cole, lands on "Old Dog." Last but not least is Burna Boy who handles a verse and the bridge on "Only You."

