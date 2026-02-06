Sparkle Speaks Out After Niece Reshona Landfair Alleges She Helped Facilitate R. Kelly Abuse

R&B singer Sparkle is speaking out forcefully after resurfaced allegations tied to her past connection with disgraced music mogul R. Kelly. However, this time in response to claims made by her own niece, Reshona Landfair.

The renewed controversy arrives alongside the release of Landfair’s memoir, Who's Watching Shorty?, where she recounts her experiences as the underage girl at the center of one of the most widely known abuse cases linked to Kelly. In the book and recent press appearances, Landfair alleges that Sparkle played a role in introducing her to the singer in ways that blurred boundaries. These are accusations Sparkle firmly denies.

Taking to Instagram, Sparkle shared a lengthy statement addressing the situation head-on. While she expressed support for her niece’s decision to speak publicly and begin what she called a healing process, she rejected any suggestion that she facilitated or enabled abuse.

"I am relieved that Reshona is finally free to speak her truth and begin her healing journey," Sparkle wrote on Instagram. "In addition to justice, I have always wanted healing and peace for her."

According to Sparkle, once she became aware of inappropriate interactions, she acted immediately. She says she contacted child welfare authorities after learning Landfair had been allowed unsupervised time with Kelly. The singer also emphasized her cooperation with federal investigators. She noted that she testified under oath during Kelly’s 2008 legal proceedings despite what she described as significant personal and professional pressure.

Sparkle Speaks Out About R. Kelly Involvement

Sparkle framed her testimony as a moral decision. Prioritizing her niece’s safety over her own career trajectory. She has maintained this stance for years, including during Kelly’s more recent trials, where she again distanced herself from any claims of involvement.

"I cooperated fully and testified under oath, despite immense pressure not to do so," Sparkle continued. "I did this because protecting my niece from abuse. And telling the truth mattered more to me than money and my career."

Landfair, who for decades was publicly identified only as “Jane Doe,” has begun reclaiming her story through interviews, including a recent conversation with Rolling Stone. In that interview, she described early encounters with Kelly that she says were encouraged by family proximity and trust. She alleges the relationship began when she was just 12 and details years of manipulation and control that followed.

The painful family rift traces back to Sparkle’s professional relationship with Kelly in the 1990s, when she was signed as his protégé. Through that association, Kelly became closely connected to her relatives and was even named Landfair’s godfather.

Today, Kelly is serving a 30-year federal prison sentence following convictions on sex trafficking and racketeering charges across multiple trials.