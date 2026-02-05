Pooh Shiesty Gifts Mom Brand New 1.1 Million Dollar Home

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is making headlines for a heartfelt move that has fans showing major love online. The 1017 Global Music artist recently surprised his mother with a brand-new home reportedly worth around $1.1 million. And the emotional reveal is going viral.

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this week, Shiesty shared clips of the moment his mom, Gladys Baines, affectionately known as "Mama Shiesty," walked into the luxury property for the first time. As she stepped inside, she was visibly overwhelmed, tearing up while taking in the spacious layout. One of the standout details? Balloon letters spelling out “HOME” waiting for her in the kitchen, making the moment feel even more personal.

The gesture quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the rapper for giving back to the woman who supported him long before fame. It’s a full-circle moment for Shiesty, whose come-up story has been closely followed by supporters since his breakout run in the early 2020s.

Luxury real estate agent Missy Perrin, who helped secure the property, also shared photos and video from the big day. In her caption, she thanked the Memphis native for trusting her with such an important purchase, even referencing a lyric from his recent single “FDO.” She added appreciation for being part of the process, calling the experience a meaningful one.

Pooh Shiesty Surprises His Mom

"The whole world been waiting on me, I couldn’t fumble this," Ms. Perrin wrote in her caption. "Thank you for trusting me with your Mom… Thank you for trusting me through the process."

The milestone arrives during a transitional chapter for the rapper. Born Lontrell D. Williams Jr., Shiesty is currently on home confinement following his early release from federal prison in October 2025 after serving more than three years on a gun case. Since returning home, he’s been active online and focused on clearing the air around speculation tied to his release. He's firmly denying rumors that he cooperated with authorities.

Now, he seems locked in on family and the next phase of his career. Alongside settling back into life outside, Shiesty has been teasing new music and is reportedly working toward his next album, though a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.