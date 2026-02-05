SZA & Shaboozey Officially Debunk Dating Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath
sza
Shaboozey arrives on the red carpet for the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
SZA and Shaboozey were really driving rumors late last year after the country star shared an attention-grabbing Instagram dump.

SZA and Shaboozey fans, we are sorry to break your hearts, but the respective superstars are NOT dating. Sources in lock step with the situation are telling TMZ definitively that they were never romantically involved at any point neither.

To quote the outlet directly, "While the two are friendly, we're told their relationship has always been platonic, with no dating history whatsoever."

They also have tried to get in contact with SZA and Shaboozey's direct representation. However, they have yet to hear anything from them. But even with that, it sounds crystal clear that the hitmakers were and aren't a thing.

Both performers were in attendance for the 68th Grammy Awards this past weekend and had a handful of interactions there. However, according to Bossip, they were nothing more than friendly chats.

We first heard of these once rampant dating rumors in early September 2025 after the "Let It Burn" songwriter posted to his Instagram. Amid his dump around this time was a video that showed a woman who shared similar physical traits to the "Snooze" artist.

Fans put on their detective hats by showing the unknown woman in Shaboozey's video in side-by-side comparison with SZA. Both had eerily similar green outfits on in these photos too, making these rumors seem more like reality.

When Did The SZA & Shaboozey Rumor Start?

Neither of them commented after that post went up on his account, fueling speculation even more.

However, according to TMZ, this gossip started even before this mysterious social media dump. They caught wind of fans drumming things up in May 2025 during the American Music Awards.

Folks claimed there some signs of something brewing romantically following an alleged interaction.

Then of course was the frenzy that stirred up in September from the Instagram upload. But after that, in November, shippers were spreading noise after attending the GQ Men of the Year event. However, it's worth pointing out that Shaboozey and SZA didn't arrive together.

