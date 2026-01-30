Squeeze First - Song by Benny The Butcher & Grafh

Today, Benny The Butcher teamed up with fellow New York rapper Grafh to drop off a new single, "Squeeze First."

It's been a busy few months for Grafh , and he shows no signs of slowing down. Today (January 30), he teamed up with fellow New Yorker Benny The Butcher to drop off a new single, "Squeeze First." The lively track sees each of them rap about clashing with opps, drugs, and more. It follows a series of other singles by Grafh, including collaborations with Tech N9ne , Joyner Lucas , Busta Rhymes , and more. Reportedly, he's gearing up to drop a new project called Sometimes Money Cost Too Much, though an official release date has not been announced. As for Benny, he just dropped off his double single "EL CARCINERO" featuring Estee Nack last month.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.