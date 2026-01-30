Squeeze First - Song by Benny The Butcher & Grafh

It's been a busy few months for Grafh, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Today (January 30), he teamed up with fellow New Yorker Benny The Butcher to drop off a new single, "Squeeze First." The lively track sees each of them rap about clashing with opps, drugs, and more. It follows a series of other singles by Grafh, including collaborations with Tech N9ne, Joyner Lucas, Busta Rhymes, and more. Reportedly, he's gearing up to drop a new project called Sometimes Money Cost Too Much, though an official release date has not been announced. As for Benny, he just dropped off his double single "EL CARCINERO" featuring Estee Nack last month.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Sqeeze First"
Tell the rappers when I walk in the booth, I'm food shopping