Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits – Album by The Game, DJ Drama & Mike & Keys

The Game has even more bangers with DJ Drama and Mike & Keys on this expansion of the "Every Movie Needs A Trailer" Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

The Game continues to establish himself as not just a huge Los Angeles rapper in the 2000s, but a formidable Compton force into the 2020s. That's because of the new expansion to his Every Movie Needs A Trailer Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits. It features a lot of guest appearances alongside M&K's production, including 21 Savage, Boosie Badazz, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher , Ty Dolla $ign , Problem (now JasonMartin), Big Duke, Swizz Beatz , Jake One, Kanieltheone, and 3DDY. Across 12 new tracks, you'll hear a little bit of everything along with Chuck Taylor's slick rhymes, confidence, and imposing presence on any given record. It's already causing a stir thanks to a Kendrick Lamar mention, but there is much more to uncover on this updated tracklist.

