Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits – Album by The Game, DJ Drama & Mike & Keys

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
The Game has even more bangers with DJ Drama and Mike & Keys on this expansion of the "Every Movie Needs A Trailer" Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

The Game continues to establish himself as not just a huge Los Angeles rapper in the 2000s, but a formidable Compton force into the 2020s. That's because of the new expansion to his Every Movie Needs A Trailer Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits. It features a lot of guest appearances alongside M&K's production, including 21 Savage, Boosie Badazz, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, Problem (now JasonMartin), Big Duke, Swizz Beatz, Jake One, Kanieltheone, and 3DDY. Across 12 new tracks, you'll hear a little bit of everything along with Chuck Taylor's slick rhymes, confidence, and imposing presence on any given record. It's already causing a stir thanks to a Kendrick Lamar mention, but there is much more to uncover on this updated tracklist.

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: West Coast Hip-Hop

Tracklist of Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits (Disc 1)
  1. Whatever
  2. Real Ni99as (feat. 21 Savage)
  3. Second Hand Smoke
  4. Art Basel (feat. Swizz Beatz)
  5. Steffon Digg Her Out (feat. Problem)
  6. Favorite (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Big Duke)
  7. Tricks
  8. Brick By Brick (feat. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Problem)
  9. You's A Virgin (feat. Boosie Badazz, Kanieltheone, and 3DDY)
  10. Something In The Water (feat. Problem)
  11. Dead Hermes (feat. Problem)
  12. It Feels Like Heaven (feat. Jake One)
