Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits – Album by The Game, DJ Drama & Mike & Keys

The Game continues to establish himself as not just a huge Los Angeles rapper in the 2000s, but a formidable Compton force into the 2020s. That's because of the new expansion to his Every Movie Needs A Trailer Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits. It features a lot of guest appearances alongside M&K's production, including 21 Savage, Boosie Badazz, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, Problem (now JasonMartin), Big Duke, Swizz Beatz, Jake One, Kanieltheone, and 3DDY. Across 12 new tracks, you'll hear a little bit of everything along with Chuck Taylor's slick rhymes, confidence, and imposing presence on any given record. It's already causing a stir thanks to a Kendrick Lamar mention, but there is much more to uncover on this updated tracklist.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: West Coast Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits (Disc 1)
- Whatever
- Real Ni99as (feat. 21 Savage)
- Second Hand Smoke
- Art Basel (feat. Swizz Beatz)
- Steffon Digg Her Out (feat. Problem)
- Favorite (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Big Duke)
- Tricks
- Brick By Brick (feat. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Problem)
- You's A Virgin (feat. Boosie Badazz, Kanieltheone, and 3DDY)
- Something In The Water (feat. Problem)
- Dead Hermes (feat. Problem)
- It Feels Like Heaven (feat. Jake One)