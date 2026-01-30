Xavier - Album by xaviersobased

xaviersobased has been one of the underground's most revered artists for quite some time. With that in mind, fans have been anticipating his debut album. This is one of those projects that is going to endure throughout 2026, and it is easy to see why. The new project contains 20 tracks and some features from Rio Da Yung OG and OsamaSon. xaviersobased continues to grow as a songwriter, and while some will prefer his earlier mixtapes, you have to appreciate the debut album effort. This is definitely a project we will be running back this weekend.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Xavier
- I Don’t Gotta Say It
- iPhone 16
- Harajuku
- Clorox
- Packs Gone
- Get Them Racks Then I Go Pt. 2
- Dat Shit Fr
- Zelle You
- Minute
- Wrk Wrk
- Tony Hawk
- Wheelman
- 100,000
- Mask On
- Heart Felt (feat. Rio Da Yung OG)
- Big Ben (feat. Zaytoven)
- Skarp
- Give It Up (feat. OsamaSon)
- Negative Canthal Tilt
- Seen A Lot Of Things (feat. ksuuvi)