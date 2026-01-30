Xavier - Album by xaviersobased

BY Alexander Cole
xaviersobased has been a staple of the underground for a few years now, and on Friday, he dropped his debut album "Xavier."

xaviersobased has been one of the underground's most revered artists for quite some time. With that in mind, fans have been anticipating his debut album. This is one of those projects that is going to endure throughout 2026, and it is easy to see why. The new project contains 20 tracks and some features from Rio Da Yung OG and OsamaSon. xaviersobased continues to grow as a songwriter, and while some will prefer his earlier mixtapes, you have to appreciate the debut album effort. This is definitely a project we will be running back this weekend.

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Xavier
  1. I Don’t Gotta Say It
  2. iPhone 16
  3. Harajuku
  4. Clorox
  5. Packs Gone
  6. Get Them Racks Then I Go Pt. 2
  7. Dat Shit Fr
  8. Zelle You
  9. Minute
  10. Wrk Wrk
  11. Tony Hawk
  12. Wheelman
  13. 100,000
  14. Mask On
  15. Heart Felt (feat. Rio Da Yung OG)
  16. Big Ben (feat. Zaytoven)
  17. Skarp
  18. Give It Up (feat. OsamaSon)
  19. Negative Canthal Tilt
  20. Seen A Lot Of Things (feat. ksuuvi)
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
