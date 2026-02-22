Da Realest – Album by Babyfxce E

Babyfxce E is as charismatic and cheeky as ever on his debut studio album "Da Realest," energizing 16 hard-hitting cuts.

Babyfxce E is one of the brightest names out of the Michigan hip-hop scene these days, which his debut studio album Da Realest proves quite well. The production is simple throughout but nonetheless hard-hitting, and Rio Da Yung Og and Babyface Ray provide very solid features to flesh out the atmosphere early on the 16-cut tracklist. Babyfxce E takes over with his witty bars, a mostly lackadaisical delivery, and plenty of cheeky references in his verses. If you're a fan of Flint and Detroit rap, this is right up your alley. Now that Babyfxce is in the studio LP realm with Da Realest, we hope he has a lot more bangers to share.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.