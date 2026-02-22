Da Realest – Album by Babyfxce E

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Da Realest Babyfxce E Da Realest Babyfxce E
Babyfxce E is as charismatic and cheeky as ever on his debut studio album "Da Realest," energizing 16 hard-hitting cuts.

Babyfxce E is one of the brightest names out of the Michigan hip-hop scene these days, which his debut studio album Da Realest proves quite well. The production is simple throughout but nonetheless hard-hitting, and Rio Da Yung Og and Babyface Ray provide very solid features to flesh out the atmosphere early on the 16-cut tracklist. Babyfxce E takes over with his witty bars, a mostly lackadaisical delivery, and plenty of cheeky references in his verses. If you're a fan of Flint and Detroit rap, this is right up your alley. Now that Babyfxce is in the studio LP realm with Da Realest, we hope he has a lot more bangers to share.

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of Da Realest
  1. Da Realest In It
  2. Trackhawk
  3. Die Bout It (feat. Rio Da Yung Og)
  4. ILRB (feat. Babyface Ray)
  5. Talk Expensive
  6. Say You Trippin
  7. My Name Fxce
  8. Leg On Me
  9. ProdbyFxce
  10. Uptown Downtown
  11. She So Crazy
  12. How Im Feelin
  13. Blackout
  14. What Bag I'm In
  15. Real Flex
  16. Cut The Block Off
