Da Realest – Album by Babyfxce E

Babyfxce E is one of the brightest names out of the Michigan hip-hop scene these days, which his debut studio album Da Realest proves quite well. The production is simple throughout but nonetheless hard-hitting, and Rio Da Yung Og and Babyface Ray provide very solid features to flesh out the atmosphere early on the 16-cut tracklist. Babyfxce E takes over with his witty bars, a mostly lackadaisical delivery, and plenty of cheeky references in his verses. If you're a fan of Flint and Detroit rap, this is right up your alley. Now that Babyfxce is in the studio LP realm with Da Realest, we hope he has a lot more bangers to share.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Da Realest
- Da Realest In It
- Trackhawk
- Die Bout It (feat. Rio Da Yung Og)
- ILRB (feat. Babyface Ray)
- Talk Expensive
- Say You Trippin
- My Name Fxce
- Leg On Me
- ProdbyFxce
- Uptown Downtown
- She So Crazy
- How Im Feelin
- Blackout
- What Bag I'm In
- Real Flex
- Cut The Block Off