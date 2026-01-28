Tyler, The Creator Blasts ICE And Condemns Donald Trump's Supporters

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Tyler, the Creator's message comes as protests have continued across the United States in the wake of Alex Pretti and Renee Good's deaths.

Tyler, The Creator called out the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) as well as Donald Trump and his supporters in a fiery message on Instagram on Tuesday. In doing so, he shared a picture from Paid in Full. "F*ck ICE. Don't be listenin' to ICE," the image reads. Tyler added in the caption: "Again. And anyone that voted for that man."

It's not the first time Tyler has shared the exact picture on his Instagram. Last summer, he posted it amid protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles. "F*CK ICE," he wrote in all-caps at the time.

Read More: Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Defends "ICEMAN" Title Amid Recent Shootings

Alex Pretti & Renee Good Shootings

The latest message comes after the deaths of two American citizens in Minneapolis at the hands of federal agents, this month. First, Renee Good was shot and killed by an agent on January 7. She was in her car, stopped in the middle of the street, as agent Jonathan Ross stood at the front-left of the vehicle. As she moved forward and to the right, Ross opened fire while the car passed him.

The second death was Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, who United States Border Patrol agents shot and killed on January 24. Video from the incident shows that the agents pepper-sprayed him and wrestled him to the ground before removing a gun from his person. Afterward, one of the agents fatally shot him. Both killings accelerated ongoing protests against immigration forces across the United States.

Tyler, the Creator is far from the only artist to condemn ICE in the wake of the shootings. Over the weekend, Olivia Rodrigo wrote on his Instagram Story: "ICE’s actions are unconscionable, but we are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota." Billie Eilish also recently posted a selfie and wrote over it: "hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up? or…” Other celebrities to address the situation have included Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Tyrese Haliburton, and more.

Read More: Drake's "ICEMAN" Album Title Under Scrutiny Following ICE Shootings

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Tyler The Creator ICE Los Angeles Protests Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Boldly Proclaims "F**K ICE" Amid Los Angeles Protests
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 Politics Ice Cube Condemned L.A.'s ICE Raids In New Radio Interview
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice's Android Sparks Fierce Debate, Backlash From iPhone Users
Comments 0