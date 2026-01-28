Tyler, The Creator called out the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) as well as Donald Trump and his supporters in a fiery message on Instagram on Tuesday. In doing so, he shared a picture from Paid in Full. "F*ck ICE. Don't be listenin' to ICE," the image reads. Tyler added in the caption: "Again. And anyone that voted for that man."

It's not the first time Tyler has shared the exact picture on his Instagram. Last summer, he posted it amid protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles. "F*CK ICE," he wrote in all-caps at the time.

Alex Pretti & Renee Good Shootings

The latest message comes after the deaths of two American citizens in Minneapolis at the hands of federal agents, this month. First, Renee Good was shot and killed by an agent on January 7. She was in her car, stopped in the middle of the street, as agent Jonathan Ross stood at the front-left of the vehicle. As she moved forward and to the right, Ross opened fire while the car passed him.

The second death was Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, who United States Border Patrol agents shot and killed on January 24. Video from the incident shows that the agents pepper-sprayed him and wrestled him to the ground before removing a gun from his person. Afterward, one of the agents fatally shot him. Both killings accelerated ongoing protests against immigration forces across the United States.