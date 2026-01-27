Kanye West has ruffled no shortage of feathers throughout his career, but it looks like his antics got him in trouble even before he was a household name. During a recent episode of his Crossover Podcast, for example, Detroit Pistons star Lindsey Hunter reflected on a run-in he had with the Chicago rapper at a Usher concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Apparently, the two of them got into it over a parking spot, and the situation nearly got violent.

“Me and Kanye almost got into a fight,” he explained. “There was a concert, so it was a Usher concert, and this is before Kanye blew – he was opening for Usher.” Hunter went on to explain that Palace security wanted to give him VIP treatment with a premium parking spot. Unfortunately, Ye had a big problem with that.

“So, I and my boy pull to the arena, it was the Palace. Security, like, ‘Pull your car up here.’ So I’m like, ‘Take the car up,'” Hunter recalled. “Some dude, I heard in the background, I hear somebody yelling, ‘Move that sh*t. Move that f*cking car.’ I didn’t even know who he was at that time, it was Kanye.”

Kanye West Apology

“So I’m like, ‘We ain’t moving nothing, come move it.’ So by this time, Palace security runs out to get me. I was like who was that dude talking crazy?” he continued. “So his security comes off all buff. I was like, ‘I’m knocking you out and him. I’m knocking both of ya’ll out.'"

'So security grabs me, restrains me, and pulls me into the arena. I’m looking like, ‘Who is that?’ They was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, Lindsay. We got you.’ I’m like, ‘I’m about to scrap this dude,'” Hunter concluded.

Hunter's latest remarks about the run-in come shortly after Ye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize to those he's hurt. He claimed he's not antisemitic, blaming his hateful tirades of the past on his bipolar disorder diagnosis.