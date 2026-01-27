NBA Veteran Admits He Almost Knocked Out Kanye West Over Parking Spot

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA Veteran Kanye West Parking
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent episode of his podcast, a former NBA star recalled a tense run-in he once had with Kanye West.

Kanye West has ruffled no shortage of feathers throughout his career, but it looks like his antics got him in trouble even before he was a household name. During a recent episode of his Crossover Podcast, for example, Detroit Pistons star Lindsey Hunter reflected on a run-in he had with the Chicago rapper at a Usher concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Apparently, the two of them got into it over a parking spot, and the situation nearly got violent.

“Me and Kanye almost got into a fight,” he explained. “There was a concert, so it was a Usher concert, and this is before Kanye blew – he was opening for Usher.” Hunter went on to explain that Palace security wanted to give him VIP treatment with a premium parking spot. Unfortunately, Ye had a big problem with that.

“So, I and my boy pull to the arena, it was the Palace. Security, like, ‘Pull your car up here.’ So I’m like, ‘Take the car up,'” Hunter recalled. “Some dude, I heard in the background, I hear somebody yelling, ‘Move that sh*t. Move that f*cking car.’ I didn’t even know who he was at that time, it was Kanye.”

Read More: Kanye West Addresses Theory That His Apology Was A PR Move

Kanye West Apology

“So I’m like, ‘We ain’t moving nothing, come move it.’ So by this time, Palace security runs out to get me. I was like who was that dude talking crazy?” he continued. “So his security comes off all buff. I was like, ‘I’m knocking you out and him. I’m knocking both of ya’ll out.'"

'So security grabs me, restrains me, and pulls me into the arena. I’m looking like, ‘Who is that?’ They was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, Lindsay. We got you.’ I’m like, ‘I’m about to scrap this dude,'” Hunter concluded.

Hunter's latest remarks about the run-in come shortly after Ye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize to those he's hurt. He claimed he's not antisemitic, blaming his hateful tirades of the past on his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Bringing Out Major Guests For Mexico City Shows

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Karl Walter/Getty Images Editor's Pick Tyler, The Creator Responds To Redditor's Complaints About Tyler & OF
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0