Lil Tecca's manager says the rapper is currently in the hospital after cutting his hand while fending off a group of robbers in Paris. Taking to his Instagram Story, as caught by DJ Akademiks, the manager wrote that Tecca saved him with his heroism.

"Ig took my story down cause the song but tec gooooooood. He cut his hand saving me from 10 robbers. What a week it was. Still here, still guhd," he wrote over a black screen. He also shared a picture of Tecca in a hospital bed.

Despite the update, fans in the comments section weren't buying the story. "Cap as hell," one top response reads alongside a series of laughing emojis. Other users replied with various "cap" memes. "Wait why is the talent protecting the manager?" one fan asked, while another theorized, "Nah he was looking a lil sweet with that blouse an them heels on now yall tryna fix the image huh."

Tecca has been in France as part of Paris Fashion Week. He was recently spotted attending an event for the iconic designer, Rick Owens.

Lil Tecca's "Dopamine"

Lil Tecca released his latest album, Dopamine, back in June 2025. The project contained a single guest feature from Ken Carson and peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. During an interview with Billboard at the time of its release, Tecca explained that Grand Theft Auto: Vice City served as a key inspiration for the album.

"Yeah, Fever FM and Flash FM! Flash FM had all those discos vibes on it. I was just looking for soundtracks originally, and then once I stumbled on the Vice City soundtrack I just stuck with it throughout the process," he said.