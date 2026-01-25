Still Having Problems - Song by Luhh Dyl featuring NoCap

Luhh Dyl is going to have to go by Big Dyl going forward if he keeps dropping tracks like "Still Having Problems." It's the 21-year-old Detroit rapper and crooner's latest release and first of 2026 and co-stars another expertly skilled melodic MC, Alabama's NoCap. It's their first time connecting, but it would be hard to tell based on how well their sounds meld. The track sees them looking back on their rough upbringings while reflecting on their current struggles as they try to make fulfilling careers in music. From losing friends to their unpredictable lives at home, it's all touched on in a tasteful manner. Adding emotional weight is the acoustic guitar loop that carries the song along. Hopefully, we get more from this new duo going forward.
Release Date: January 21, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Still Having Problems"
Loved ones in the ground, that's who I been grindin' for
I'm tryna find some time to heal, I start by lettin' go
If it weren't for rap, I'd probably be somewhere with a telescope
Tryna, tryna find love, I bet we all would
I hang with all thugs, this sh*t wasn't all good