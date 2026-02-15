Rollin With Me - Luhh Dyl

Luhh Dyl is playing into Valentine's Day week with a more chill and somber cut called "Rollin With Me." However, it's not all about love and women. Rather, it's about trying to find authentic happiness. Whether that be with friends or himself, Dyl is on a journey to being more fulfilled. If he's got a few homies to jive with him, that's more than enough for him. Adding to the emotional weight is an acoustic guitar-backed instrumental partially provided by Midwest producer Helluva. This is Dyl's third release of 2026, as it follows to other singles in "Put In On Somebody" and the NoCap assisted "Still Having Problems."
Release Date: February 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Rollin With Me"
These chains and sh*t don't matter, especially when I ain't happy, this sh*t all for smiles
This watch don't even read back, if I had time, I'd probably take time for a while
Take time with me, myself, and I on the beach with nobody around
Bro been in a beef, that sh*t gettin' wild, he don't even want me to be 'round
I told him I'm with him regardless