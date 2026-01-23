656 – Album by Roc Marciano

Veteran lyricist Roc Marciano returns with his new album 656, a project that continues to showcase his stark lyrical vision and minimalist production style. Known for carving his own lane in underground hip-hop with gravelly wordplay and cinematic storytelling, Roc delivers a set of tracks that blend his signature grit with introspective punches and layered imagery. 656 feels like a continuation of his relentless work ethic and creative evolution, giving longtime fans exactly what they came for while still sounding fresh in 2026. The project boasts 12 tracks of new material. Fans are in for a treat.