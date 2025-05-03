Roc Marciano can go toe to toe with a lot of mainstream greats and their catalogs. His mob boss like deliveries, clever wordplay, and ear for unique and sinister beats are what make him such a triple threat. His envelope pushing tendencies are why is so revered by the hip-hop community, especially the underground.
He's up there when it comes to the most influential MCs in the space. But what changed the landscape? You could argue that his 2010 self-produced album, Marcberg, did. Many probably haven't heard the record ever as it never was on streaming before this weekend.
So, to shed light on this fantastic record, Roc Marciano has decided to rerelease it for its 15th anniversary. The actual day to celebrate will be tomorrow, May 4, though. It's the perfect album to stroll around the New York streets thanks to the plethora of 90s-esque beats that give off a chilling vibe.
For the most part, the original 18-song tracklist is unchanged. But Roc decided to drop one track and record a brand-new one called "Period Blood." A music video for it will be out tomorrow as part of the celebration. "Period Blood" replaces "Hide My Tears" for anyone wondering.
Roc took the time on his Instagram to thank everyone for getting him to this point in his career. "15 years ago I jumped this sh*t off with my 1st solo LP MARCBERG. Fully produced by me!!! I wanna thank everyone that rode out with me from day 1 ❤️" he said. Revisit the first step in his journey with the Spotify and Apple Music links below.
Roc Marciano Marcberg (15th Anniversary Edition)
Marcberg (15th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
- Pimptro
- It's A Crome
- Whateva Whateva
- Raw Deal
- We Do It (feat. Ka)
- Snow
- Ridin' Around
- Panic
- Thug's Prayer
- Pop
- Jungle Fever
- Don Sh*t
- Marcberg
- Shoutro
- Scarface N****
- Snow Remix (feat. Sean Price)
- Bozak
- Period Blood - Bonus Track