Roc Marciano is a pretty influential underground figure and the now-15-year-old LP "Marcberg" is a major reason why.

Roc took the time on his Instagram to thank everyone for getting him to this point in his career. "15 years ago I jumped this sh*t off with my 1st solo LP MARCBERG. Fully produced by me!!! I wanna thank everyone that rode out with me from day 1 ❤️" he said. Revisit the first step in his journey with the Spotify and Apple Music links below.

He's up there when it comes to the most influential MCs in the space. But what changed the landscape? You could argue that his 2010 self-produced album, Marcberg, did. Many probably haven't heard the record ever as it never was on streaming before this weekend.

