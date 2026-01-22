Kanye West Hasn't Seen A Single Dollar From "Through The Wire"

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West's classic "Through The Wire" has received tons of success. However, the earnings from it have been compromised.

Kanye West has made a lot of money throughout his controversial but illustrious music career. His run through the 2010s and the 2000s were truly special. Millions of records were sold and dozens of awards and nominations were earned. However, Ye hasn't been making all of the money he could from one of his earliest hits.

In the grand scheme of things, this doesn't mean affect the Chicago native all that much. Nonetheless, it's still shocking to know that he's never received a single dollar from publishing rights for "Through The Wire." That's because producing and songwriting icon, David Foster, revealed in an interview with the And The Writer Is podcast that he's technically got zero writing credits on the song.

While Kanye did of course pen and produce the entirety of the track, Spotify shows that his name is nowhere to be found under that "Written by" category. It only includes Foster, Tom Keane, and Cynthia Weil. They are the group behind Chaka Khan's 1984 hit "Through the Fire," which is sampled all throughout "Through The Wire." The reason behind it is quite shocking as Foster says that Kanye wanted "50 percent" of the writing.

He says he "would have given it to him," but Cynthia Weil wouldn't budge. "[She] was like, 'F*ck that. No, he gets nothing.' So, he got nothing. We still remain the 100 percent writers."

Read More: “The Vince Staples Show” Canceled By Netflix Due To Low Viewership

Is Kanye West Still Dropping Bully?

Even with that being the case, Ye's taken plenty of risks throughout the years to deliver the music he wants to put out. It's defined his mark on the industry and it's something that he will always be synonymous with.

Speaking of rolling the dice, Kanye is releasing Bully next week, presumably. Even though he's been making strides to fix his reputation, it's going to be interesting to see what a project from him in 2026 will do performance wise. It's one of the most pre-saved records on Spotify right now thanks to his unwavering legion of fans. But the question lies with the unbiased listeners. The 13-track project is slated to drop on Friday, January 30, with seemingly no features in sight.

Read More: Drake Moves To Appeal Dismissal Of UMG “Not Like Us” Lawsuit

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sports Clinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment"
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes?
Comments 0