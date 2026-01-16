Fish N Steak (What It Is) - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Tyler, the Creator

BY Alexander Cole
Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky have teamed up once again, this time on the final track off the latter's new album, "Don't Be Dumb."

If you wanted to hear a feature from Tyler, the Creator on A$AP Rocky's new album Don't Be Dumb, you had to wait until the end of the album. The song "Fish N Steak (What It Is)" is technically a bonus track. However, we got Tyler anyway, which is enough in our book. Overall, it makes for a great collab, as these two have always had some exceptional chemistry. It's always great to hear from Tyler. Meanwhile, Don't Be Dumb has proven to be a fun first listen. That said, we imagine this will be very polarizing.

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Don't Be Dumb

Quotable Lyrics from Fish N Steak (What It Is)

I ain't got no gas for you, but my passengers are relaxed (Yeah)
'Cause I got max space like NASA does
The seats are warm and toast
Most don't know how it feel to glide on boats with wheels (Yeah)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
