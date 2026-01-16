Fish N Steak (What It Is) - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky have teamed up once again, this time on the final track off the latter's new album, "Don't Be Dumb."

If you wanted to hear a feature from Tyler, the Creator on A$AP Rocky's new album Don't Be Dumb , you had to wait until the end of the album. The song "Fish N Steak (What It Is)" is technically a bonus track. However, we got Tyler anyway, which is enough in our book. Overall, it makes for a great collab, as these two have always had some exceptional chemistry. It's always great to hear from Tyler. Meanwhile, Don't Be Dumb has proven to be a fun first listen. That said, we imagine this will be very polarizing.

