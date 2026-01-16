Fish N Steak (What It Is) - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Tyler, the Creator

If you wanted to hear a feature from Tyler, the Creator on A$AP Rocky's new album Don't Be Dumb, you had to wait until the end of the album. The song "Fish N Steak (What It Is)" is technically a bonus track. However, we got Tyler anyway, which is enough in our book. Overall, it makes for a great collab, as these two have always had some exceptional chemistry. It's always great to hear from Tyler. Meanwhile, Don't Be Dumb has proven to be a fun first listen. That said, we imagine this will be very polarizing.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics from Fish N Steak (What It Is)
I ain't got no gas for you, but my passengers are relaxed (Yeah)
'Cause I got max space like NASA does
The seats are warm and toast
Most don't know how it feel to glide on boats with wheels (Yeah)