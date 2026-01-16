WGFT (Remix) - Song by Gunna featuring Chris Brown

Gunna is kicking off the year with a fresh new twist on his hit single “WGFT,” tapping R&B superstar Chris Brown for an unexpected remix. The surprise drop brings Brown’s signature smooth vocals into the mix, adding a new layer of melody to an already infectious record. The collaboration continues the duo’s growing creative run, following fan favorites like “die alone,” “Heat,” and “She Bumped Her Head.”

On the remix, Brown slides effortlessly across the steamy production, trading melodies with Gunna over hypnotic synths that amplify the track’s late-night energy. The original version of “WGFT,” featuring Burna Boy, enjoyed an impressive 16-week run on the Billboard Hot 100, proving its staying power and crossover appeal. With the remix now in rotation, Gunna looks poised to keep that momentum rolling as he sets the tone for another big year ahead.

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop / R&B

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics