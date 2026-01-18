THE END - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring will.i.am & Jessica Pratt

"The End" is the appropriately titled final track on A$AP Rocky's highly-anticipated album, "Don't Be Dumb."

The final track on the first disc of A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is appropriately titled "The End." It features will.i.am , and Jessica Pratt, with Pratt delivering a standout performance on the song. There is some real nihilism at this point on the album, with Rocky demonstrating some concern about the world he sees before him. Meanwhile, Pratt sings about the end of the world while haunting guitar chords really plow through the production. Overall, it's a wonderful way to wrap up what was a truly unique listening experience.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!