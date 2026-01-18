THE END - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring will.i.am & Jessica Pratt

The final track on the first disc of A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is appropriately titled "The End." It features will.i.am, and Jessica Pratt, with Pratt delivering a standout performance on the song. There is some real nihilism at this point on the album, with Rocky demonstrating some concern about the world he sees before him. Meanwhile, Pratt sings about the end of the world while haunting guitar chords really plow through the production. Overall, it's a wonderful way to wrap up what was a truly unique listening experience.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics from The End
How many school shootings happen in the hood?
You've been surface, been inconclusive
Ain't plantin' trees no more, ain't plantin' seeds no more
Ain't no birds and the bees no more, I guess it's just me