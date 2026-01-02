I Hate Yall - Song by Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz is an artist who has never shied away from being provocative and saying whatever he wants on a song. Perhaps there is no better example of this than his new track "I Hate Yall," where he takes aim at everyone whom he dislikes. The song is aggressive and humorous at times, which is something that Boosie has perfected over the years. It's a fun song and one that kicks off the New Year with some real hater energy. While some may choose to leave their hating ways in 2025, Boosie is clearly choosing the opposite.
Release Date: January 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A