Stupid Prizes - Song by redveil

redveil finished 2025 off strong with the project "sankofa," and now, he is starting 2026 the right way with a new single.

redveil dropped off sankofa near the end of 2025, and it was the perfect project to finish the year. This was a different side of redveil, as we got songs that had more of a soul and R&B flavor to them. To start the New Year, redveil came back with a brand-new song, this time called "Stupid Prizes." In fact, this song is an homage to J Dilla , as redveil raps over the beat to "Don't Cry," which is one of the producer's most iconic tracks. It's a beautiful instrumental, and there is no denying that redveil was able to do it justice here. If there is any song you check out today, it should absolutely be this one.

