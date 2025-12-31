T.I. Shuts Down Claim He Was Influenced By Lil Wayne

BY Caroline Fisher 294 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
T.I. Influenced Lil Wayne Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at Austin 360 Amphitheater on August 17, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
During a recent interview, T.I. opened up about his relationship with Lil Wayne, calling the Louisiana rapper "legendary."

T.I. and Lil Wayne might have a lot in common, but according to Tip, that doesn't mean he was influenced. During a recent appearance on DJ Whoo Kid's podcast, he opened up about his relationship with Weezy, making it clear that he's always been a supporter.

"I’m a Hot Boys fan," he explained. "I sold brack to the Hot Boys. To see what he’s become and what he’s evolved into, it’s kind of like we always knew it. But to see it come to fruition is super dope. I think he’s definitely legendary."

From there, T.I. was asked whether or not Lil Wayne inspired him. He was quick to set the record straight. "Excuse me?" he responded. "Hell no. He ain’t influence me. I ain’t said no sh*t like that."

Read More: Lil Wayne's Children Reveal Difficulties At School Due To Their Father's Fame

Do T.I. & Lil Wayne Have Beef?

"We do push each other," he continued. "When I hear him do something dope, I say, okay, let me go do something doper. I think that’s what it takes to revolve and set the game on another level. [...] I think Lil Wayne’s got his own lane and I think I got mine."

T.I. and Lil Wayne go way back. It's even been rumored that the two of them had beef when they collaborated on “Swagga Like Us” in 2008. T.I. addressed this rumor during an appearance on Fat Joe‘s STARZ show Fat Joe Talks last year.

“Many we got many records together,” he said. “And I think that some people talk because they got lips. And it’s respect there. The toughest fight you had, regardless of who it was you fought, you left with a respect for that person. It got to be that.”

TI went on to recall how the collab came to be. “We weren’t together [in the studio]," he explained. "To my knowledge, how I knew it, I was first. Because Gee Roberson gave me a beat that Kanye produced that had the M.I.A. sample. He got it to me with Kanye on the hook. And then he said, ‘You know what would be dope? If I could get Wayne and Hov on here too.’ And I said, ‘Man get the f*ck out of here!’”

Read More: Drake Finally Confronts Rumor He Got Peed On By TI’s Friend

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 7.1K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Uncategorized Soulja Boy Discusses Previous Bow Wow Beef: "We Was Young" 1222
Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema &amp; Television Sports Kid Cudi Addresses Rich Paul's Comments About His Relationship With Cleveland 2.2K
News Pen To Paper 515
Comments 0