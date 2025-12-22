Lil Baby & Lil Yachty Team Up To Spread Holiday Cheer With Giveback Event

The holiday season is all about giving, especially to those in need and that's exactly what Lil Baby and Lil Yachty came together to do.

Everyone deserves to be happy during the holidays and Lil Baby and Lil Yachty recognize that. That's why the two Atlanta superstars put together a giveback event in the West End neighborhood. Per Complex, it was a huge success as they were able to serve around 2,000 kids.

The charity event, which took place on Saturday, December 20, was hosted by Lil Baby's The Jones Project and the Lil Yachty Foundation. Families who went were gifted some incredibly high-quality items. Per The Atlanta Voice, Canada Goose winter coats, Nike Tech Fleece sweatsuits, and hats from Lids were passed out. Gift cards are toys were also provided.

Food partners were not spared either as Sonic, Raising Cane’s, and Heinz were on site. To help spread even more Christmas cheer, Santa Claus made an appearance for photos. The local news outlet was on site for the day, interviewing the families in attendance.

A mother of four was happy that her kids got the chance to experience all Lil Baby and Lil Yachty had to offer. "My kids and just being able to get out and see faces, giving them a chance to see what it’s like to receive. Normally we’re giving, so just to get out and see the many different things and the different stations..."

Lil Baby The Leak$ First Week Sales

Another woman, who had two children with her, were thrilled to see Lil Baby specifically in person. "They’re excited to come here and just support what he’s doing for the community."

For those curious about what each of the rappers' foundations do, Baby's The Jones Project is a community-based nonprofit focused on empowering children and families in Atlanta's West End by providing access to food, clothing, educational support, and safe spaces.

Yachty's namesake focuses on youth development, education, and mentorship, particularly in Metro Atlanta and Southeast Georgia.

All in all, it seemed a like a great day for everyone, with Lil Baby sharing videos and pictures on his Instagram.

It helps cap off another stellar year overall for him as he put out two projects that charted inside the top 20. It started with WHAM in January, which sold 140,000 and debuted at number one.

His follow-up, The Leak$ didn't do as well, but still solid for a down year in mainstream rap. That moved 32,000 copies.

