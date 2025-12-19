Trippe Redd Post Raises Eyebrows After Coi Leray’s Bahamas Date Goes Viral

BY Tallie Spencer 231 Views
Lil Wayne - LIV ON SUNDAY Basel Edition
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 8: Trippie Redd Arrives at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on December 8, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Fans found the timing of his post interesting.

Trippie Redd found himself at the center of online chatter this week after sharing a post featuring his daughter Miyoco. Fans were quick to notice the timing of the post. The rapper uploaded the photo, just as Justin LaBoy’s romantic Bahamas date with Coi Leray was making the rounds online. Moreover, this lead many to wonder if the moment was more than coincidence.

The pic showed Miyoco fresh out of the bath, but what really grabbed attention were the digitally added face tattoos. The markings mirrored Trippie’s own tattoos. Trippie kept his caption short and pointed, writing, “#MYTWINNOMATTERWHAT."

Online, reactions were split. "I don’t approve, she’s too cute to look like a YN," one person wrote. "Round of applause for Coi genes winning the fight," another commented. "N--gas love posting the kid when mommy got a spotlight on her," someone else joked.

Trippie Redd Adds Face Tattoos To Pic Of Daughter

The internet felt the timing of his suggested a subtle response to Coi’s highly publicized date. Trippie didn’t mention Coi or Justin directly, but that didn’t stop the internet from reading between the lines.

Earlier in the day, Justin LaBoy had shared a polished recap video documenting what he called Coi Leray’s “perfect date.” Prior to their romantic Bahamas getaway, Justin asked Coi what her dream date would look like. Her answer was refreshingly specific: fishing, catching the fish herself, and even cleaning them afterward.

Justin made it happen in Bimini, Bahamas, capturing the entire experience on Instagram. Coi also seemed fully on board, dropping a heartfelt “I love you” in the comment section shortly after the video went live.

Moreover, whether intentional or coincidental, the moment once again proves how closely social media watches every move. Especially when exes, new romances, and viral moments collide.

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
