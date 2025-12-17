Already Legend (Gifted Edition) - Album by YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci dropped "Already Legend" all the way back in September, and now, he is back with a new deluxe version of the album.

YFN Lucci made his triumphant return to music this past year with the album Already Legend. This project dropped on September 26th, and almost three months later, he has returned with a deluxe album. Already Legend (Gifted Edition) comes with six new songs. There are some big features on these tracks, as T-Pain , Bigga Rankin, Jeezy , Hurricane Wisdom, Lil Baby , and 42 Dugg all make appearances. The songs are a stylistic extension to the OG version of the album. Fans will certainly be happy to have some new YFN Lucci tracks to add to their playlists.

