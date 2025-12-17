Already Legend (Gifted Edition) - Album by YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci made his triumphant return to music this past year with the album Already Legend. This project dropped on September 26th, and almost three months later, he has returned with a deluxe album. Already Legend (Gifted Edition) comes with six new songs. There are some big features on these tracks, as T-Pain, Bigga Rankin, Jeezy, Hurricane Wisdom, Lil Baby, and 42 Dugg all make appearances. The songs are a stylistic extension to the OG version of the album. Fans will certainly be happy to have some new YFN Lucci tracks to add to their playlists.
Release Date: December 16, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Already Legend (Gifted Edition)
- Fading Heart
- Outta Mind ft. T-Pain & Bigga Rankin
- Real N**** Diary ft. Jeezy
- Wrong Time
- Marni ft. Hurricane Wisdom
- Tell Me ft. Lil Baby & 42 Dugg