I Was Actually Being Humble - Album by Shy Glizzy

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
shy-glizzy shy-glizzy
Shy Glizzy is back with his first record in over two years with "Actually I Was Being Humble," and it's got plenty of strong cuts.

Shy Glizzy is back with some personal bangers and melodic bops on his new album ACTUALLY I WAS BEING HUMBLE. The D.C. native has officially ended a two-year hiatus with his previous tape, Flowers, releasing in February 2023. Once again, the "Crew" guest star has assembled a nice collection of talent on this 17-song collection. Rising stars Nino Paid and Loe Shimmy, as well as veterans like B.G. and G Herbo headline. "Free Car," the lead single, is the biggest hit here, but the deeper cuts like "Baddest B*tch in Town," "Scarred 4L," and "Minding My Business" round things out nicely. Spin it below.

Release Date: December 12, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Tracklist for I Was Actually Being Humble
  1. Free Car
  2. Anticipation (feat. Loe Shimmy)
  3. Minding My Business
  4. Scarred 4L
  5. Athlete (feat. G Herbo)
  6. On Da Flo
  7. Nobody
  8. Clappin (feat. Gizwop)
  9. Goin' Loco
  10. Baddest B*tch in Town
  11. Be On Time (feat. No Savage & Nino Paid)
  12. Rich AF
  13. Take Me Home
  14. Chopper Flow (feat. B.G.)
  15. You Already Know
  16. Hate Me
  17. The Realest

Leading up to the release of I WAS ACTUALLY BEING HUMBLE, Shy Glizzy teased it with three singles. They include "Free Car" (Feb. 27), "Take Me Home" (July 11), and "Athlete" with G Herbo (Oct. 3).

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
unnamed (23) Mixtapes Rob49 Drops Off 7 More Songs In "Let Me Fly (Deluxe)" While On The WHAM Tour 698
News Foolio Drops Off "Life Of Me" 5.3K
unnamed-16 Mixtapes Fredo Bang's "UNLV" Album Is Here With Features From G Herbo, JayDaYoungan & More 1.9K
News Shy Glizzy Drops "Young Jefe 3" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, G Herbo, & More 5.5K
Comments 0