I Was Actually Being Humble - Album by Shy Glizzy

Shy Glizzy is back with some personal bangers and melodic bops on his new album ACTUALLY I WAS BEING HUMBLE. The D.C. native has officially ended a two-year hiatus with his previous tape, Flowers, releasing in February 2023. Once again, the "Crew" guest star has assembled a nice collection of talent on this 17-song collection. Rising stars Nino Paid and Loe Shimmy, as well as veterans like B.G. and G Herbo headline. "Free Car," the lead single, is the biggest hit here, but the deeper cuts like "Baddest B*tch in Town," "Scarred 4L," and "Minding My Business" round things out nicely. Spin it below.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for I Was Actually Being Humble
- Free Car
- Anticipation (feat. Loe Shimmy)
- Minding My Business
- Scarred 4L
- Athlete (feat. G Herbo)
- On Da Flo
- Nobody
- Clappin (feat. Gizwop)
- Goin' Loco
- Baddest B*tch in Town
- Be On Time (feat. No Savage & Nino Paid)
- Rich AF
- Take Me Home
- Chopper Flow (feat. B.G.)
- You Already Know
- Hate Me
- The Realest
Leading up to the release of I WAS ACTUALLY BEING HUMBLE, Shy Glizzy teased it with three singles. They include "Free Car" (Feb. 27), "Take Me Home" (July 11), and "Athlete" with G Herbo (Oct. 3).