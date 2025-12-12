Light-Years – Album by Nas & DJ Premier

Nas and DJ Premier reunite for Light Years, a classic East Coast pairing that fans have been waiting on for decades. The album blends Preemo’s sharp cuts and boom-bap drums with Nas’ reflective, storytelling-heavy verses. The project feels like a bridge between eras. Familiar enough for longtime listeners, but fresh enough to sit comfortably in today’s landscape. Nas sounds locked in, rapping with the clarity and wisdom of someone who’s lived multiple lives in hip-hop, while Premier keeps the production tight, raw, and sample-driven. With guest appearances from AZ and the Steve Miller Band, the album leans into nostalgia without getting stuck in it. Light-Years plays like a celebration of two legends still pushing their craft forward.