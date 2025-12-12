Light-Years – Album by Nas & DJ Premier

In this new album, Nas & DJ Premier are "light years" ahead.

Nas and DJ Premier reunite for Light Years, a classic East Coast pairing that fans have been waiting on for decades. The album blends Preemo’s sharp cuts and boom-bap drums with Nas’ reflective, storytelling-heavy verses. The project feels like a bridge between eras. Familiar enough for longtime listeners, but fresh enough to sit comfortably in today’s landscape. Nas sounds locked in, rapping with the clarity and wisdom of someone who’s lived multiple lives in hip-hop, while Premier keeps the production tight, raw, and sample-driven. With guest appearances from AZ and the Steve Miller Band, the album leans into nostalgia without getting stuck in it. Light-Years plays like a celebration of two legends still pushing their craft forward.

Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Light-Years

Tracklist For Light-Years
  1. My Life Is Real
  2. GiT Ready
  3. NY State of Mind Pt. 3
  4. Welcome to the Underground
  5. Madman
  6. Pause Tapes
  7. Writers
  8. Sons (Young Kings)
  9. It's Time (feat. Steve Miller Band)
  10. Nasty Esco Nasir
  11. My Story Your Story (feat. AZ)
  12. Bouquet (To the Ladies)
  13. Junkie
  14. Shine Together
  15. 3rd Childhood
