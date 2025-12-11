It's only been a few days since Sean Combs: The Reckoning hit Netflix, but the 50 Cent-produced docuseries has already earned countless reactions from fellow artists. Recently, for example, Joy Of Everything on TikTok spotted Waka Flocka Flame at LAX, where they asked him to weigh in.

“With all that bread, that boy a monster," he declared. "That could be my own brother, and I would never f*ck with him a day in my life." This isn't all Waka Flocka has had to say about the doc, however. Shortly after watching it, he hopped online to announce that it gave him trust issues.

"After watching that Netflix s**t that 50 produced, I don't trust no celebrity," he said in a video. "Thank you, God, that I never wanted nobody's part. That's why there'll never be no features, no studios. Thank you! I'm not even hot no more, nobody even 'requesting' me. All that s**t, bro. 50, you showed me something, man. Aye, no excuses."

Diddy Reacts To Sean Combs: The Reckoning

"Look, man, I can't talk to no n***a that got glasses on talking to me every time I see him, he continued. "I got to see the lies in your face, I got to see the demon in your eyes, the angel in your eyes, the confidence in your words. I got to know you real with what you saying to me. Can't trust no n***a wearing glasses all day, man. Look me in my eyes when we talking, man. Real s**t."

Fortunately, 50 Cent seemed to find Waka Flocka's remarks funny. "He said f**k that, I’m alright over here by my self. LOL," he wrote in an Instagram comment. "WAKA watched that s**t and said oh hell no. LOL," he added in his own post.