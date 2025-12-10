Resellers List 21 Savage's New Album For Outrageous Prices

Alternate versions of CDs for 21 Savage's new album, What Happened to the Streets, are going for upwards of $1,000 on eBay, according to Kurrco. While only 2,100 copies were made, they originally sold for just $9.98. The figure marks a 9920% markup from that retail price.

Fans on social media have been in disbelief in response to the news. "Anyone spending $1000 on a 21 savage CD needs to be put on some sort of list," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another argued: "The music is so f*cking fake now. Bots buying up album alt album covers all to milk album sales."

21 Savage will be releasing What Happened to the Streets on Friday, December 12. The date comes just days after he revealed the project, sharing a black-and-white trailer on Instagram on Monday. He has yet to confirm a tracklist, and there's also no word on what guest features fans can expect.

In the comments section of the trailer, several potential collaborators popped up to hype up the album. Conway the Machine, G Herbo, DJ Khaled, Zaytoven, and all shared messages. Apple Music shows there are 14 songs on the tracklist, and none of them were already released as singles.

What Happened to the Streets will arrive almost two years after 21 Savage's last album, American Dream, which released in January 2024. That effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 133,000 total album-equivalent units.

Earlier this month, Savage made headlines when an interview of him from June resurfaced on social media. In the clip, he shared his stance on rap beefs in the wake of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud in 2024. "I don't really believe in rap beef," he admitted at the time. "I don't come from that world though, I feel like it depends what world you come from. [...] If you say certain sh*t about me in a song, I'mma slap the f*ck out you when I see you. You're gonna have to stand on that sh*t when you see me, I don't really believe in certain sh*t."