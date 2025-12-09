Erica Banks Arrested For Alleged Intent To Distribute Ecstasy

Erica Banks has run into her fair share of legal issues over the years. Yesterday (December 8), for example, she was arrested by Brookhaven police during a traffic stop. TMZ reports that the Love & Hip Hop star was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute. At the time of writing, her team has not publicly addressed the arrest.

Per the outlet, an officer decided to pull her over after noticing a tinted tag covering the license plate of the vehicle she was in. They soon realized that the vehicle had dealer plates. Upon running them, they learned the vehicle had allegedly been marked as stolen.

She was then searched, along with the driver of the vehicle, Amani Dirton. Allegedly, several ecstasy pills were discovered in Banks' purse, and marijuana was found on Dirton. They were both taken into custody and have since been released.

Read More: Erica Banks Claims Carl Crawford Did Not Pay For Her BBL

Erica Banks Arrest

Erica Banks during her birthday celebration at Trill On Wheels Hip-Hop Party Bike on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

This isn't the only legal trouble Banks has dealt with in recent months, either. Back in August, the femcee was arrested yet again. That time around, she was reportedly trying to fly from Atlanta to Houston when she allegedly got caught with a stolen gun at the airport.

She was booked into the Clayton County Jail, though fortunately for her, she didn't stay for long. She was released just over an hour into her stay. Shortly after the arrest, Banks' team released a statement, insisting that the "Buss It" performer was innocent.

“It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen," the statement began. "So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case, my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed.”