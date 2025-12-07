G6 & SBBGFTN – Songs by Raq Baby

Raq Baby has had a very prolific year so far, and his dual single drop "G6" and "SBBGFTN" prove that he loves to give fans as much material as possible. On the former track, he employs a drowsy and steady flow to tackle clattering drums, woozy synth pads, and an overall fast-paced instrumental. Sometimes, Raq Baby's flows speed up to match the relentless snares, but he also keeps it low-key to emphasize his melodies. As for the latter track, he raps over Childish Gambino's "3005," thus injecting it with new life with much more hedonistic and confrontational lyrics. It's a pretty unexpected approach, but one carried by charisma and nostalgia to great effect.
Release Date: December 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from SBBGFTN
When we done, you ain't gon' need them sheets no more, lil' b***h, them covers through,
Just came to smack, talking 'bout you love me, b***h made me uncomfortable,
Ain't trying to buy you s**t, I'm not your dude, ain't got to tie, no, we ain't nothing, boo,
When you done sucking my d**k, you can't stay here, go find you something to do