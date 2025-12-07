G6 & SBBGFTN – Songs by Raq Baby

Raq Baby gave fans one fresh track and one homage to a Childish Gambino classic amid an already prolific year.

When we done, you ain't gon' need them sheets no more, lil' b***h, them covers through, Just came to smack, talking 'bout you love me, b***h made me uncomfortable, Ain't trying to buy you s**t, I'm not your dude, ain't got to tie, no, we ain't nothing, boo, When you done sucking my d**k, you can't stay here, go find you something to do

Raq Baby has had a very prolific year so far, and his dual single drop "G6" and "SBBGFTN" prove that he loves to give fans as much material as possible. On the former track, he employs a drowsy and steady flow to tackle clattering drums, woozy synth pads, and an overall fast-paced instrumental. Sometimes, Raq Baby's flows speed up to match the relentless snares, but he also keeps it low-key to emphasize his melodies. As for the latter track, he raps over Childish Gambino 's "3005," thus injecting it with new life with much more hedonistic and confrontational lyrics. It's a pretty unexpected approach, but one carried by charisma and nostalgia to great effect.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.