50 Cent Alleges Producer Of "Skillhouse" Movie Damaged His Reputation In New Lawsuit

50 Cent and producer of "Skillhouse," Ryan Kavanaugh, have been going at it legally this year, with the former now sending in another filing.

50 Cent may be enjoying the reception of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, but that doesn't mean things are all swell. In fact, he's been in the middle of a tense legal battle for the last several months. He's fighting back against the producers of Skillhouse, a low-budget horror-satire flick starring Fif and social media stars Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking.

It struggled at the box office per Grouchy Greg Watkins of AllHipHop, barely cracking $100,000. But even worse is that the reception for the film, which hit theaters in July, was atrocious. One critic even went as far as to call it a "giant pile of sh*t."

Now, compounding with all of that is 50 Cent suing its producers, namely Ryan Kavanaugh, for at least $5 million. In particular, he wants damages for the "brazen and unauthorized" use of image rights. The businessman says in his 50-page filing that even though they didn't reach a deal for him to appear in it, he still filmed his scenes with the hope that paperwork would get done.

That didn't happen, he hasn't been compensated, so now 50 Cent is claiming that Kavanaugh and the rest of the Skillhouse team breached a settlement and still used his image and likeness without his permission.

50 Cent Skillhouse

Per the lawsuit, 50 alleges they put "A 50 CENT MOVIE" and "PRODUCED BY 50 CENT" on trailers and other promotion for it. On top of that, he alleges they also used bottles of his champagne brand, Le Chemin du Roi, to add more credibility to the project.

Lastly, Kavanaugh and the team allegedly used 50's brand to launch their own streaming service, GenTV, to compete with the New York native's. His is 50 Cent Action which is in partnership with Lionsgate.

All of this along with those poor reviews 50 says really hurt his chances of getting more acting offers. Unfortunately, the G-Unit boss' attempts at securing a legal win against the makers of Skillhouse haven't gone well.

Just weeks before it debuted on July 11, he tried to block its release in federal court.

