Flip Phone Shorty - Strictly For Da Streetz Vol. 1 - Album by FERG

FERG is back, this time with "Flip Phone Shorty," a project that is filled with some massive features that will get you out of your seat.

FERG has been having a lot of fun with his recent string of singles. The fans have been intrigued by his new direction, and on Friday, the artist turned that direction into a project. Below, you can listen to Flip Phone Shorty - Strictly For Da Streetz Vol. 1. Overall, this is a project that is going to excite a lot of fans, specifically because of the feature list. Cee-Lo Green is on here, as is Denzel Curry. Lil B, Gucci Mane, Big Bosse Vette, Awich, and French Montana also make some appearances. The energy with this project is absolutely off the charts, and you should definitely give it a listen.

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Flip Phone Shorty
  1. Ball
  2. Big Dawg
  3. Dem Boyz
  4. Cee - Lo Life Voicemail (with CeeLo Green)
  5. P.O.L.O.
  6. Fisher Price (with Lil B)
  7. Uptown Baby (with French Montana)
  8. Focus on Me (with Denzel Curry)
  9. Ferg Strong
  10. Young Og (with Denzel Curry)
  11. Shoot the Club Up (with Big Boss Vette)
  12. Flip Phone Shorty (with Awich & Gucci Mane)
