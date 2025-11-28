Flip Phone Shorty - Strictly For Da Streetz Vol. 1 - Album by FERG

FERG is back, this time with "Flip Phone Shorty," a project that is filled with some massive features that will get you out of your seat.

FERG has been having a lot of fun with his recent string of singles. The fans have been intrigued by his new direction, and on Friday, the artist turned that direction into a project. Below, you can listen to Flip Phone Shorty - Strictly For Da Streetz Vol. 1. Overall, this is a project that is going to excite a lot of fans, specifically because of the feature list. Cee-Lo Green is on here, as is Denzel Curry . Lil B , Gucci Mane , Big Bosse Vette, Awich, and French Montana also make some appearances. The energy with this project is absolutely off the charts, and you should definitely give it a listen.

