Focus On Me - Song by FERG featuring Denzel Curry

FERG just dropped off his new project "Flip Phone Shorty" and one of the most exciting songs features the likes of Denzel Curry.

FERG's new album Flip Phone Shorty is certainly catching a lot of attention right now, and understandably so. It is a different approach for the artist, and this approach has proven to be polarizing. Although if one thing is for sure, the album is not short on bangers. For instance, the song "Focus On Me" which features Denzel Curry . The track is high tempo with the energy to match. FERG does some spirited rapping on the song, while Curry is always a great feature. The horns that carry the production are a ton of fun, and you can't help but bop your head along to this one.

