Booga – Song by Central Cee

Skepta came through with a quick cameo for Central Cee's new single, which follows his 2025 album "Can't Rush Greatness."

Central Cee has had one heck of a year, going from everything from rap beefs to performances and brand partnerships. Now that 2025 is coming to an end, he decided to gift fans with another new track called "Booga," and it's one of his most menacing and relentless singles as of late. Skepta even makes a short cameo at the beginning, and Cench comes through with some brag-heavy bars over a spacey but punchy U.K. drill beat. Considering the mix of genre-melding and straightforward bangers on his 2025 album Can't Rush Greatness, we imagine we'll get more loosies soon. For now, fans of Central Cee can celebrate a killer year with even more new music to enjoy.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.