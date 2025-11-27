Booga – Song by Central Cee

Central Cee has had one heck of a year, going from everything from rap beefs to performances and brand partnerships. Now that 2025 is coming to an end, he decided to gift fans with another new track called "Booga," and it's one of his most menacing and relentless singles as of late. Skepta even makes a short cameo at the beginning, and Cench comes through with some brag-heavy bars over a spacey but punchy U.K. drill beat. Considering the mix of genre-melding and straightforward bangers on his 2025 album Can't Rush Greatness, we imagine we'll get more loosies soon. For now, fans of Central Cee can celebrate a killer year with even more new music to enjoy.
Release Date: November 27, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Booga
Fifty-pointer, they look like booga,
Them man, their jewels ain't real, they're poopass, huh,
Remember, I told shorty we're gon' link that day and got stood up,
You say that you're on me, I beg man pull up