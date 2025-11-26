Stikkz N Stonez - Album by Lazer Dim 700

Lazer Dim 700 is known for his wild production and flows, which shines through on his new project, Stikkz N Stonez.

Lazer Dim 700 is an underground artist who you either love or hate. His flows can be wild at times, and his production choices are always...unique. With that in mind, he has carved out a unique lane for himself, and he is always trying to innovate. On Wednesday, the artist came through with his new project, Stikkz N Stonez. It is a 10-track project in which we don't hear a single feature. Lazer Dim 700 has opted to handle things on his own, and you cannot blame him for that. If you're a fan of this underground sound, this project will be a must-listen.

