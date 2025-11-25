Ice-T Explains Why He's Having His Screen Time Reduced On "Law & Order: SVU"

"Law &amp; Order: SVU" 20th Anniversary Celebration - 2018 Tribeca TV Festival
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Ice-T speaks onstage at the "Law &amp; Order: SVU" 20th Anniversary Celebration the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca TV)
Ice-T has only appeared in 4 out of the 8 episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" that have aired so far this season.

Ice-T has officially dropped down to a reduced role for Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Speaking with TMZ on Monday, he explained that the decision came down to budgetary reasons and he's actually been excited to see fans miss him.

He began by noting that the show brought Kelli Giddish back after initially writing her off in season 24. "It's just basically business. They brought Kelli [Giddish] back and they couldn't keep both of us, as far as budget wise. They said, 'Ice, we'll have you come in and out this year.' Everybody wanted Kelli back. We have new cops. I am not leaving the show. I am more concerned with going to Season 28. This year they said, 'Ice, we're going to work you a little less.' Everything was cool with me. I understood," he told the outlet.

Ice-T continued: "I said, 'Are you getting rid of me?' They said, 'No way. We can't imagine 'Law and Order' without you.' I've been on this show for 27 years. I am not going to say anything negative about this show. They have taken care of me for so long. I'm trying to get to Season 28."

Is Ice-T Making New Music?

With his smaller role on the iconic show, Ice-T says it gives him more time to focus on making music. "It's given me more time to do other things," he said. "I've worked on music. Don't worry about me. I am kind of glad the fans are upset. What if I was missing and nobody cared? I will be sprinkled throughout this season."

According to Deadline, Ice-T has appeared in 4 out of the 8 episodes of SVU that have aired so far this season. He originally joined the cast at the start of Season 2 back in 2000. At the time, he was only signing on for a four-episode guest arc. He's now the second-longest-running actor behind Mariska Hargitay.

