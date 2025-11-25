Ice-T has officially dropped down to a reduced role for Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Speaking with TMZ on Monday, he explained that the decision came down to budgetary reasons and he's actually been excited to see fans miss him.

He began by noting that the show brought Kelli Giddish back after initially writing her off in season 24. "It's just basically business. They brought Kelli [Giddish] back and they couldn't keep both of us, as far as budget wise. They said, 'Ice, we'll have you come in and out this year.' Everybody wanted Kelli back. We have new cops. I am not leaving the show. I am more concerned with going to Season 28. This year they said, 'Ice, we're going to work you a little less.' Everything was cool with me. I understood," he told the outlet.

Ice-T continued: "I said, 'Are you getting rid of me?' They said, 'No way. We can't imagine 'Law and Order' without you.' I've been on this show for 27 years. I am not going to say anything negative about this show. They have taken care of me for so long. I'm trying to get to Season 28."

Is Ice-T Making New Music?

With his smaller role on the iconic show, Ice-T says it gives him more time to focus on making music. "It's given me more time to do other things," he said. "I've worked on music. Don't worry about me. I am kind of glad the fans are upset. What if I was missing and nobody cared? I will be sprinkled throughout this season."